No. 2 Kansas goes on late 18-4 run to beat Oklahoma 79-75

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - - KJ Adams scored a career-high 22 points to help No. 2 Kansas defeat Oklahoma 79-75. Kansas closed the game on an 18-4 run. Kansas got 17 points from Jalen Wilson, 11 from Dajuan Harris and 10 from Zach Clemence.

Oklahoma was led by Grant Sherfield with a season-high 25 points. Sam Godwin added 12 points, Milos Uzan had 11 and Tanner Groves had 10. Kansas has now won 22 straight games against Oklahoma in Allen Fieldhouse, including 16 straight under Bill Self.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)