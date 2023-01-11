No. 2 Kansas goes on late 18-4 run to beat Oklahoma 79-75

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - - KJ Adams scored a career-high 22 points to help No. 2 Kansas defeat Oklahoma 79-75. Kansas closed the game on an 18-4 run. Kansas got 17 points from Jalen Wilson, 11 from Dajuan Harris and 10 from Zach Clemence.

Oklahoma was led by Grant Sherfield with a season-high 25 points. Sam Godwin added 12 points, Milos Uzan had 11 and Tanner Groves had 10. Kansas has now won 22 straight games against Oklahoma in Allen Fieldhouse, including 16 straight under Bill Self.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Snow forecast for Wednesday night.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
police lights
Man arrested in Russell shooting, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Ava Jones
Ava Jones returns to court for 1st time since suffering traumatic injuries
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) celebrates a three-point basket against Oklahoma State...
Nowell leads No. 11 Kansas St past OSU for 9th straight win
Nickerson senior Ava Jones made her return to the court to score the opening points in a win...
Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS
The Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 12-3 Monday night, winning their...
NBC World Series finds home in Wichita for the next two years