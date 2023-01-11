Nowell leads No. 11 Kansas St past OSU for 9th straight win

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) celebrates a three-point basket against Oklahoma State...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) celebrates a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and found Keyontae Johnson for an alley-oop dunk with 38 seconds left as No. 11 Kansas State held off Oklahoma State 65-57. Johnson added 12 points and Desi Sills had 11 for the Wildcats, who won their ninth straight and matched their victory total from last season.

Predicted to finish last in the Big 12, Kansas State went from unranked last week to just outside the top 10 in the AP poll. Kalib Boone scored 23 points and Caleb Asberry had 15 for the Cowboys, who have lost three of four, all by 10 points or fewer.

