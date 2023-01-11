Problem gambling awareness a challenge as sports betting soars in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As sports betting becomes more established in Kansas, the share the state makes is expected to substantially increase. Kansas Lottery estimates predict that increase to reach about $10 million in 2025. But as more bets are placed, for some, it could mean trouble.

Last year, more than $700 million worth of bets were placed, initial numbers released by the Kansas Lottery show. That’s within the first four months that betting has been legal in the state. It’s already giving sportsbooks nearly $21 million in revenue. The State of Kansas only gets a small share of that, about $2 million for last year. From that, a much smaller amount goes toward addressing gambling addiction, or problem gambling.

A certified gambling counselor in Wichita said making people aware of problem gambling resources is one of the biggest challenges with the growing popularity of sports betting in Kansas.

For many Kansans, placing a bet before kickoff, tipoff or faceoff is part of the game-watching experience.

“It can be fun but you have to balance that with limiting yourself with how much you’d spend,” said clinical social worker and South Central Kansas Problem Gambling Task Force Chair Stephanie Roberts.

When the fun turns into a problem, Roberts works to help people overcome sports betting, which she says has a higher risk of trouble.

“Part of that is because of the mobile wagering. It allows for instantaneous and immediate gambling,” she said.

Roberts said something lacking from the Kansas sports betting law is funding to help those in crisis because of it.

“The resources to assist people who develop problems gradually declined in the state,” she said. “We used to be known as a gold standard for providing prevention for problem gambling.”

The Kansas Problem Gambling and Addictions Grant Fund is one of the main ways to pay for resources and services. It’s expected to have about $8 million for fiscal year 2023, which began in July 2022 and runs through June.

Funded from 2% of state-owned casinos’ gaming revenue and $80,000 from eh State Gaming Revenue Fund, transferred once per year. This July, that total will increase to $100,000.

From the state’s share of sports betting revenue, the grant fund gets a small amount.

“Instead of problem gambling coming out first, all this other money comes out first,” Roberts said.

Early estimates had sports betting making the state $1.8 million in 2023. From that, $750,000 goes to the White Collar Crime Fund and 80% of what’s left goes to a fund to attract a professional sports team.

Based on that $1.8 million estimate, Roberts said the Problem Gambling and Addictions Grant Fund is only going to receive $4,200. She said this is “nothing when you talk about, we have people we need to send to inpatient treatment programs.”

Even if people need help, Roberts said one of the biggest challenges is making people aware.

“I have people all the time that haven’t heard about these services,” Roberts said. “Even though it’s on the ads, sometimes the print is so small that people can’t see it.”

The Problem Gambling and Addictions Grant Fund covers counseling and treatment services at no out-of-pocket cost, along with education and prevention work. It also supports a hotline reached at 1-800-522-4700. Those seeking help can call that number and ask to be referred to a Kansas gambling counselor.

