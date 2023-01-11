Rain and snow tonight, cool Thursday

A rain/snow mix expected tonight with light accumulation possible
Forecast snowfall tonight.
Forecast snowfall tonight.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a rain and snow mix will move through Kansas tonight, then it will remain cool for the rest of the week.

Scattered rain and snow showers will move through Kansas tonight. Accumulation will remain light with amounts less than 2 inches.

Rain and snow will end by daybreak Thursday, then it will remain cool with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Cool weather will continue Friday with highs in the 40s before warmer weather returns for the weekend. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system will move into Kansas Sunday night, bringing a chance of rain mainly to central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening rain showers, then snow after midnight. Accumulation under 2″. Wind: N/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: N/NW 10-25; gusty. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 20.

Fri: High: 41  Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55  Low: 27  Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 61  Low: 41  Increasing clouds; a few overnight showers. Windy.

Mon: High: 54  Low: 38  Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 50  Low: 31  Partly cloudy; overnight showers.

Wed: High: 46  Low: 36  Scattered showers. Cloudy. A rain/snow mix overnight.

