WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money from opioid lawsuit settlements is now going to be used to combat drug overdose deaths in Wichita. The city made one of the first distributions of the funds to a non-profit working to provide the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

Those behind this project say fentanyl has contributed to more fatal overdoses. Most of the recent overdoses have been caused by drugs laced with fentanyl.

Lisa Vayda and Jessica Blackburn, the project coordinators for Project WORKED (Wichita Overdose Recovery Kit Expedited Delivery), say the goal is to save lives.

“Getting it (naloxone) for free and also going to the neighborhoods and knowing that if we know this is where the overdoses are occurring, then that tells us this is where the people are that need it the most,” said Vayda.

Project WORKED is an effort by Safe Streets Wichita. Since last year, the organization has provided naloxone kits with the overdose reversal drug and supplies to administer it, along with resources and information on getting additional kits.

“Handing out Narcan (naloxone), saying, ‘hey you need this.’ Like, anybody, cause you literally never know. It’s so humbling, I guess, to give somebody a kit and then they call you the next day and say such and such wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for you. I do this for my friend Charles who passed away last month,” said Blackburn.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council approved more than $20,000 to allow Safe Streets Wichita to distribute 800 overdose reversal kits a month for the next five months. The kits are provided at no cost thanks to the city’s distribution of the opioid litigation settlement. The city is expected to receive $4.3 million in the next several years, according to last year’s budget.

“It’s very specific on what you can spend it on,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple. “This is one of the approved ways to spend that money and frankly, it’s one of the proper ways to spend that money.”

This year, fentanyl deaths are expected to exceed 300 in Sedgwick County. Providing naloxone is meant to change that figure.

“Educate the public on the dangers and end the stigma. Stigma is just a fancy word for discrimination. This crisis knows no demographics,” said Blackburn.

Vayda said she has been working to get local and state government support for harm reduction strategies since 2016. She said the kits move quickly, and she’s planning to order more supplies for the kits.

Safe Streets Wichita is asking for volunteers to help assemble the kits and distribute them. If interested, people can call (316) 263-1389 or by visiting https://www.partnersforwichita.org/safe-streets.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com