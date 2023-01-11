Sedgwick County Commission approves new chair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pete Meitzner will serve as the Sedgwick County Commission’s next Chair of the Board. The commission approved the vote, 5-0.

In a 3 to 2 vote, Commissioner Jim Howell was selected as Chair Pro Tem.

The county commission votes each year to pick which members will serve as chair.

Wednesday also marks Commissioner Ryan Baty’s first meeting since defeating Lacey Cruse in November.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com