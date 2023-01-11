Sedgwick County Commission approves new chair

The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to elect Commissioner Pete Meitzner as Chair of...
The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to elect Commissioner Pete Meitzner as Chair of the Board.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pete Meitzner will serve as the Sedgwick County Commission’s next Chair of the Board. The commission approved the vote, 5-0.

In a 3 to 2 vote, Commissioner Jim Howell was selected as Chair Pro Tem.

The county commission votes each year to pick which members will serve as chair.

Wednesday also marks Commissioner Ryan Baty’s first meeting since defeating Lacey Cruse in November.

