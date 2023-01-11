Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the rates of addiction, opioid overdoses and deaths continuing to rise across the Wichita area and beyond, Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery on Tuesday opened a new specialized substance use disorder (SUD) outpatient center in Wichita. The facility, located at 650 Westdale Drive, offers a variety of treatment services with a central focus of trying to save lives.

With the grand opening of its new facility, Valley Hope has a display of coffee cups used to inspire healing in its patients. Valley Hope’s coffee cup ceremony goes back to the treatment center’s start, It’s a tradition in which those receiving treatment get a coffee cup and decorate it before they leave.

“And we hang it on this wall and if they maintain their sobriety and recovery for a year, they get to come back and get it,” Valley Hope Executive Director Crystal Norman explained.

Cups with black ribbons represent those who didn’t make it, situations Norman said, are “gut wrenching.”

“I mean, recovery is extremely important and the alternative often times is death,” Norman said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com