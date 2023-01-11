Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the rates of addiction, opioid overdoses and deaths continuing to rise across the Wichita area and beyond, Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery on Tuesday opened a new specialized substance use disorder (SUD) outpatient center in Wichita. The facility, located at 650 Westdale Drive, offers a variety of treatment services with a central focus of trying to save lives.

With the grand opening of its new facility, Valley Hope has a display of coffee cups used to inspire healing in its patients. Valley Hope’s coffee cup ceremony goes back to the treatment center’s start, It’s a tradition in which those receiving treatment get a coffee cup and decorate it before they leave.

“And we hang it on this wall and if they maintain their sobriety and recovery for a year, they get to come back and get it,” Valley Hope Executive Director Crystal Norman explained.

Cups with black ribbons represent those who didn’t make it, situations Norman said, are “gut wrenching.”

“I mean, recovery is extremely important and the alternative often times is death,” Norman said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Snow forecast for Wednesday night.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
police lights
Man arrested in Russell shooting, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Valley Hope mugs
Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita
Wilson High School
Central Plains school board votes to close Wilson Junior/Senior High School
WSU Tech's Niche
WSU Tech’s culinary school opens to students in downtown Wichita
Free naxolone kits
Safe Streets Wichita to distribute 800 overdose reversal kits