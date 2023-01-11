Where’s Shane? Ice skating at Chicken N Pickle

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re lacing up our skates this morning and heading out to Chicken N Pickle to get our skate on!

Chicken N Pickle has opened their ice-skating pond for another season, and we’re getting a chance to check it out, and to learn about some deals for you and your family with Kathy Spillman with Wichita on the Cheap!

For more info on those deals check out wichitaonthecheap.com-- and for more on Chicken N Pickle head over to chickennpickle.com/location/wichita.

