SILVER ALERT: Wichita police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Stephen Christman.
Christman was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket.
Christman is 5′04″ and weighs approximately 110 lbs. He is balding and has brown eyes. Christman has dementia, Alzheimer’s, and a pacemaker.
If you see him or know where he is please contact 911 immediately.
