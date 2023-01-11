SILVER ALERT: Wichita police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Stephen Christman.

Christman was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket.

Christman is 5′04″ and weighs approximately 110 lbs. He is balding and has brown eyes. Christman has dementia, Alzheimer’s, and a pacemaker.

If you see him or know where he is please contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com