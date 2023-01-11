Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

Experts say the edibles and products out today are stronger and more accessible than in decades...
Experts say the edibles and products out today are stronger and more accessible than in decades past.(Arizona's Family)
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita middle school student was sent to a hospital after ingesting a marijuana-based gummy on Tuesday.

School officials said a nurse at Christa McAuliffe Academy was contacted by a teen after ingesting the gummy. Police and EMS were then called to the school.

Wichita Public Schools has a policy that prohibits drugs on campuses unless they’re prescription medications for a specific student.

Director of Safety Terri Moses said even though they seem benign, the district does not want them in schools.

“We want to make sure that we educate students about not taking them, and not being involved in sharing them in any way because we want to make sure that our schools are safe,” said Moses.

The incident involved a total of six other girls between the ages 13 and 14 years old.

Moses said school officials will be talking with the teens’ parents, offering counseling services and the teens could face in-school or out-of-school suspension.

The Wichita Police Department will also present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

