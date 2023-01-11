Wichita welcomes winter storm following warm Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Wednesday will be warmer than normal with highs in the 50s, but a winter storm is headed our way and will move across Kansas tonight.

Expect a cold rain to start falling over western Kansas this afternoon to quickly changeover to snow, and then move east overnight. Expect rain in the metro area by 9 p.m. followed by snow after midnight. Most, or all the snow will come to a stop before sunrise on Thursday.

An inch or two of snow is expected, mainly along and north of highway 400, and some roads will be slushy during the Thursday morning commute. However, this does not look like a big impact event and any road problems will rapidly disappear as sunshine takes temperatures into the 40s tomorrow afternoon.

On the other side of the mid-week weather maker will be warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs in the near normal lower 40s on Thursday will climb into the lower 60s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. N/E 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy; rain changes to snow after midnight, up to 1″. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and colder. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 42.

Fri: Low: 23. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 55. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 60. Increasing clouds, windy; rain chances overnight.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 51. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 50. Partly to mostly cloudy.

