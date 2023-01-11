Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF

(WCTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.

Hall is this year’s recipient of the Bob Hapgood Award, named after KSMHoF Board Member Bob Hapgood, a 2006 inductee with his band King Midas & The Muflers. Bob was also a longtime radio deejay from McPherson. Each year, this award is given to a deserving venue owner, radio deejay, booking agent, music store owner, music teacher, important musician or musical act from a less populated area of the state that might not otherwise be recognized by the voting membership at large.

Jerrod Niemann is this year’s recipient of the Bill Lee Award, named after KSMHoF founder Bill Lee. The award recognizes potential inductees currently active and deemed worthy by the KSMHoF board for early induction, especially those with a significant national/international profile. Standard rules for potential KSMHoF inductees include having started their careers in the field of music at least 20 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
Snow forecast for Wednesday night.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.

Latest News

Valley Hope mugs
Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita
Valley Hope outpatient treatment center in Wichita, Kansas
Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita
Wilson High School
Central Plains school board votes to close Wilson Junior/Senior High School
WSU Tech's Niche
WSU Tech’s culinary school opens to students in downtown Wichita