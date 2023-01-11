Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.

Hall is this year’s recipient of the Bob Hapgood Award, named after KSMHoF Board Member Bob Hapgood, a 2006 inductee with his band King Midas & The Muflers. Bob was also a longtime radio deejay from McPherson. Each year, this award is given to a deserving venue owner, radio deejay, booking agent, music store owner, music teacher, important musician or musical act from a less populated area of the state that might not otherwise be recognized by the voting membership at large.

Jerrod Niemann is this year’s recipient of the Bill Lee Award, named after KSMHoF founder Bill Lee. The award recognizes potential inductees currently active and deemed worthy by the KSMHoF board for early induction, especially those with a significant national/international profile. Standard rules for potential KSMHoF inductees include having started their careers in the field of music at least 20 years ago.

