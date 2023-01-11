WSU Tech’s culinary school opens to students in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new culinary school is opening in downtown Wichita. You may have seen their big “Niche” sign at the corner of Broadway and William. The building, once known as Henry’s department store, will soon be home to WSU Tech students interested in the culinary arts.

On Tuesday, their first day of orientation, students got an inside look at the facility.

“(It’s a) culinary school that has a restaurant, that has events, that actually makes money. because when you make money, then that means you can afford to get great chefs and fancy equipment and have this amazing facility,” said NICHE Director John Michael.

The National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality Education building features five culinary lab kitchens, a roof-top event venue and an open-to-the-public food hall with the Envision bistro on the first floor.

“As a Wichitan, that might be what I’m more excited about is bringing people into this building, sharing it with them, showing them what we’re doing, but also allowing them to explore food in this space,” said Culinary Arts Chair at WSU Tech, Lexi Michael.

She said she’s been anxiously waiting for this space to open for the 32 students enrolled in her program.

“I’m excited and I’m just ready to dig in head first. and just learn everything I can. And really just soak it all in,” said student Derricka Pennick.

Students who finish the two-year culinary arts program will earn an associate’s degree. With this state-of-the-art culinary school in the heart of downtown, instructors hope to share big dreams with Wichitans.

“I hope that we help Wichita thrive. I hope that we help students gain skills that they can go and make Wichita a better place to live and work,” said Michael.

NICHE is still accepting students. You can visit WSU Tech’s website for more information on enrollment.

The food hall, which includes a new ramen restaurant, will open sometime this spring.

