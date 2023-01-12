Cool again Friday

Highs in the 40s and 50s
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Friday before warmer weather returns this weekend.

It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s over central and eastern Kansas with lower 50s over western Kansas.

Warmer weather is on the way this weekend. Highs will reach the 50s on Saturday with 60s on Sunday. South winds will turn gusty over central and eastern Kansas.

A weak storm system will bring a few showers to portions of central and eastern Kansas Sunday evening and into the night. Most of the rain will remain isolated with only trace amounts of rain expected.

A more substantial storm system could arrive by the middle of next week bringing more widespread rain and possibly snow from Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 43

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 27

Sat: High: 55 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; scattered showers overnight.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 37 Cloudy and breezy with rain; rain/snow mix overnight.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 28 Decreasing clouds.

