Does It Work? Leven Magical Water Painting Kit

Testing the Leven Magical Water Painting Kit for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For children who enjoy doodling, the Leven Magical Water Painting Kit is mixing things up. The product’s makers say their pens will allow young artists to paint on water.

For $13.99, the unique arts and crafts kit includes a set of markers designed to bring art to life, allowing creations to float on water. Does the Leven Magical Water Painting Kit live up to what’s promised? To see if the kit is as “magical” as advertised, we enlisted the help of Wichita mother of three, Dr. Audrey Sill, and her children to put it to the test.

