Feeling like January today but warming up this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow exited the area. However, an inch or two fell on central Kansas last night and some roads, especially north of Wichita are on the slippery side this morning.

Clearing skies are on tap today as are afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s so any travel troubles will quickly vanish across Kansas. Friday promises to be a few degrees warmer as we climb into the lower and middle 40s, on near normal for middle January.

After a warmer, and at times windy weekend, another weather maker will quickly move across Kansas on Sunday night. Some light rain, and possibly a little bit of snow, will briefly fall before we dry-out on Monday and Tuesday.

Looking ahead… yet another storm system is headed our way during the middle of the week, most likely on Wednesday. Rain and snow chances are climbing, but amounts are to be determined.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and colder. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 42.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 55. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 60. Increasing clouds, windy; rain chances overnight.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 53. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 50. Increasing clouds; chance of overnight rain.

Wed: Low: 36. High: 45. Cloudy, breezy; chance of rain.

