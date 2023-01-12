Former Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis off ventilator after saving kids from drowning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is still recovering after saving his children from a drowning incident.

His sister, Hayley Davis, provided an update for the 36-year-old Thursday morning.

Hey friends!❤️ I just wanted to update everyone that Peyton is off the ventilator and is doing great!! God has truly... Posted by Hayley Davis on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

“Peyton is off the ventilator and is doing great!!” Davis wrote in a Facebook post. “God has truly blessed us and we couldn’t be more thankful. Peyt still has a long road of recovery ahead so please continue to pray but I wanted to update everyone with this happy news!”

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004-2007. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th Round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2012. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010 and was the cover athlete for the Madden NFL video game series “Madden NFL 12.”

