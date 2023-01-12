Gov. Kelly does not have COVID, original test was false positive

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Office of Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Thursday announced that the governor does not have COVID-19.

After experiencing cold-like symptoms and testing positive Tuesday, self-isolated, and worked from home. She continued to test, and after several subsequent negative tests, her physician and experts at the KDHE determined that she does not have COVID and that the original test was a false positive.

“After receiving a positive result on a COVID test, Governor Kelly followed all protocols by self-isolating at home while continuing to work. With the increased time indoors this winter, anytime Kansans are not feeling well they should follow the infection prevention protocols, get tested for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 or influenza, and stay home until they are no longer experiencing symptoms,” said State Health Officer Joan Duwve, M.D.

In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the governor the shared original diagnosis with the public. Now, that she has been cleared, she begin work back in-person starting Friday.

The State of the State Address is still planned for Tuesday, January 24.

