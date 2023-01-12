Gov. Kelly orders flag at half-staff for veteran Wichita firefighter captain

Captain Larry Feuerborn
Captain Larry Feuerborn(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags across Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday, January 13, 2023, in honor of Wichita Firefighter Captain Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn.

The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died unexpectedly on January 4 after responding to an emergency call in the line of duty.

“My thoughts are with Captain Feuerborn’s family, friends, and the entire Wichita community during this challenging time,” Governor Kelly said. “He was an honorable public servant to his community for many years, and his dedication will not be forgotten.”

Captain Feuerborn’s funeral is set for Friday, January 13, 2023, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple in Wichita.

