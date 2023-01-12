Gov. Kelly unveils 2024 budget: Tax cuts, medicaid expansion, special education funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas is again facing a significant budget surplus of more than $2 billion. It comes as Governor Laura Kelly announces her annual budget.

On Thursday, the governor outlined her plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools for the fifth year in a row, and make one-time investments that will pay off debts and expand healthcare.

Some of those tax relief efforts include a faster elimination of the state’s food sales tax rate, a back-to-school tax holiday and changes for taxing social security retirement income.

The governor’s budget also includes $220 million to help Kansas communities capture some of the federal infrastructure law funding and a 5% percent pay raise for many state employees.

The state budget director says the goal is for revenues to continue exceeding expenses to make sure the state meets its obligations.

“The tax proposals that are out there are sustainable. We feel that we will be able to maintain that and not have to cut services, and the increase in base spending is less than half of the inflation rate; it’s only about 3.2 percent increase,” said State of Kansas Budget Director Adam Proffitt.

Other items in the budget include special education funding and putting half a billion dollars in the Rainy Day Fund.

This budget will serve as a blueprint for Governor Kelly as she works with lawmakers. Republican lawmakers have already proposed some of the budget items they’ll work on including broader changes to the tax code.

Here’s another look at the highlights:

Provides tax relief: Governor Kelly’s “ Governor Kelly’s “ Axing Your Taxes ” plan promises to save Kansans more than $500 million in tax cuts over the next three years. The plan includes a proposal to completely axe the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products by April 1, 2023. The second proposal adds a four-day back-to-school sales tax holiday, and the third increases the exemption on Social Security income tax to provide tax relief for retirees.

Fully funds schools for the fifth year in a row: The Governor’s budget fully funds K-12 schools for the fifth consecutive year and puts Kansas on the path to fully fund special education. The budget also invests nearly $110 million in higher education, allowing schools to continue the recent trend of low-to-no tuition increases and expand financial aid.

Prepares Kansas for the future: The Governor’s budget adds $500 million to the Rainy Day Fund, putting the balance at $1.5 billion. When Governor Kelly first came into office, the Rainy Day Fund was empty. Now Kansas is in a much better position to weather future storms.

Invests in stronger infrastructure: The Governor’s Budget keeps the ‘ The Governor’s Budget keeps the ‘ Bank of KDOT ’ closed for the second year in a row and adds $220 million to the state’s “Infrastructure Leveraging Fund” so that local communities can have the state and local matching funds they need to access federal funding for transportation, broadband, and water infrastructure upgrades.

Saves taxpayers money by paying off debt: By paying off the remaining $53 million for reservoir debts at Milford and Perry Lakes, Governor Kelly’s budget will save taxpayers nearly $30 million in future interest payments. The budget also pays in cash for the state’s share of the By paying off the remaining $53 million for reservoir debts at Milford and Perry Lakes, Governor Kelly’s budget will save taxpayers nearly $30 million in future interest payments. The budget also pays in cash for the state’s share of the proposed new veterans home in Topeka – saving close to $10 million in interest.

Invests in Kansas workers: The Governor’s budget ramps up funding for the recently formed The Governor’s budget ramps up funding for the recently formed Office of Registered Apprenticeship and invests in a college internship program to encourage the next generation of Kansans to stay in the state post-graduation.

Continues to repair Kansas’ foster care system: The Governor’s budget invests over $5 million to increase placement rates for foster homes and support foster kids transitioning to adulthood.

Expands mental and physical healthcare and saves Kansas hospitals: The Governor’s budget directs over $12 million to the current KanCare program to eliminate disparities in service for KanCare program recipients, enhances the ability to secure providers, and expands network capacity. The budget also shows why Kansas must expand Medicaid. Kansas will receive an estimated $370-$450 million in additional federal funding over the next two years when we expand Medicaid – which would cover the state’s share of expansion for eight years.

Increases state employee pay by 5%: The Governor’s budget works to recruit and retain state workers by increasing pay and maintaining the Career Progression Plan for Kansas Highway Patrol officers that was provided in last year’s budget.

Makes investments in housing and childcare: The Governor’s budget invests in early childhood education and care, giving local communities the ability to implement solutions tailored to their needs. It also provides $20 million to the Housing Revolving Loan Program to help expand housing stock across the state, especially in rural Kansas.

Invests in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity: The Governor’s budget works to modernize and protect IT systems across state government and provide additional IT support and cybersecurity measures at state agencies.

View the Governor’s full budget recommendations here.

