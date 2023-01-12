Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.

The report identifying Zakeri said he’s a “Goonies” super fan “with a mission to preserve and protect the landmark and bring its magic to a new generation of fandom.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Astoria community and be a part of the enduring legacy of The Goonies. Ever since I saw the movie in the summer of 1985, I have been a huge fan,” said Zakeri, quoted in a news release announcing his home purchase. “My friendships from childhood have played a crucial role in shaping who I am and helping me achieve my goals. Purchasing this home is a testament to the power of friendship and the belief that our dreams can become a reality when you have a great support system by your side.”

The restored private home, recognized by millions of “Goonies” fans, was listed for sale in November at $1.65 million.

