Men formally charged in NE Wichita deadly shooting

Wichita police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan. 5. Jamar White is being held for first degree murder. Darries Mitchell was arrested on the charge aggravated battery.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in northeast Wichita that killed 43-year-old Marco Dupree, heard formal charges against them Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Police arrested 47-year-old Jamar White and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell in connection with the violent crime. In court Wednesday, a judge charged White with first-degree murder, four counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. White is in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Charges against Mitchell include two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated battery and a probation violation. The judge set Mitchell’s bond at $100,000.

Dupree died at a Wichita hospital, days after the shooting that happened last Thursday afternoon, January 5.

Wichita police said officers arrived on the scene to find Dupree with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were on the scene, White arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Through their investigation, officers learned there had been a feud over a drug debt between White and people inside of the home on Piatt. White drove by the residence a couple of times firing rounds at the house before an exchange of gunfire occurred between White and Mitchell, police said.

