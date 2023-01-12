MLK Day ceremonies, events in Wichita, surrounding areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, January 16, 2023, is marked as the annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is a time to celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We’ve compiled a list of the events planned in and around Wichita this weekend that will be honoring the late civil rights activist.

WICHITA

Friday, January 13, Noon. “Together We Can Dream” with The Kansas African American Museum. On Facebook. Brad Richards, TKAAM’s Lead for Kansas Hometown Fellow, as he leads a virtual discussion with Tatytierra Gary and Meleny Jacome on the life, leadership and legacy of MLK. FREE

Friday, January 13, 7:06 p.m. Alpha Phi Alpha Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Calvary Baptist Church, 2653 N Hillside. Guest speaker, Dr. Kevin Harrison, WSU Assistant Professor - Director Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. FREE

Saturday, January 14, 10 a.m. Annual MLK Parade. Christian Faith Centre, 1130 S. Broadway. Doors open at 8 a.m. There will be a pancake breakfast from 8-9 a.m. Parade line up begins at 9:40 a.m. The parade will end at Chester I. Lewis Reflection Park, Douglas & Broadway. FREE

Monday, January 16, 7:30 a.m. ARISE Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Heroes & Sheroes Breakfast. Wichita State University Rhatigan Student Center, Beggs Ballroom. SOLD OUT!

Monday, January 16, 12 p.m. “Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a New Generation. WSU Metroplex, 5025 E 29th. Keynote speaker, Roland S. Martin, journalist, commentator, and author. FREE

Monday, January. 16, 8 a.m.-noon. MLK Day of Service with Wichita Habitat for Humanity. Century II Expo Hall. Volunteers 10 years and older are welcome to serve and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy of social justice by building walls for three homes for hardworking families in the community. No experience or tools are needed. Registration is required at Century II Expo Hall. Volunteers 10 years and older are welcome to serve and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy of social justice by building walls for three homes for hardworking families in the community. No experience or tools are needed. Registration is required at https://www.volunteerkansas.org/ More than 200 volunteers are needed.

HUTCHINSON

Sunday, January 15, 2:30 p.m. “Together We Can be the Dream.” Stringer Fine Arts Center, 1300 N Plum. Performances by Hutchinson Community College Badinage, Buhler High School Varsity Choir & Buhler Singers and Hutchinson High School Choir. Reception immediately following the service in the Stringer Gallery Theatre. FREE

Monday, January 16, 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. “Together We Can be the Dream.” Meet at Stringer Fine Arts Center at 10:30 a.m. then spend the day volunteering in the community. FREE

SALINA

Monday, January 16, Noon, MLK Youth Celebration. St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 S. Chicago. Youth Centered. Celebration featuring outgoing Salina mayor, Dr. Trent Davis, Jr. and musical entertainment. FREE

Sunday, January 15, 3:30 p.m. MLK Citywide Celebration, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 S. 8th. Keynote speaker, Rev. Carl Frazier, pastor, New Hope & Love Church, Topeka, and Board member of the Peace, Love & Justice Center (Topeka). FREE

Monday, January 16, 4 p.m. Reading of Proclamation. City-County Building, 300 W. Ash, Room 107. At the Salina Commission Meeting. In honor of the MLK Holiday, the proclamation will be read by Rev. Martha Murchinson.

Monday, January. 16, 7 p.m. Kansas Wesleyan MLK Celebration. Kansas Wesleyan, 100 E. Claflin. Keynote speaker Dr. Jennifer Gordon, Retired Elementary School Administrator, and Vice President and Secretary, Dunbar Alumni Association (Topeka). FREE

