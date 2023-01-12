Scammer pretending to represent Evergy cons man out of $250

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Scammers will do anything to get your money. Including manipulating caller IDs and lying about services being shut off.

A man emailed FactFinder 12, warning that he had been scammed by someone posing as a representative of Evergy. He said that a number called him and it showed on his phone “Evergy.” He said a man on the other line named “Kyle” told him they had sent him notices in the mail and he could avoid power being shut off if he sent $250 over Cash App. The man did and then figured out it was a scam.

We want to make sure you don’t fall for this scam. Evergy said it will never ask you to send them money through an app like Cash App. It also said scammers are using websites to manipulate caller IDs to make it look like Evergy is calling you. The company said if you have a concern, hang up and call Evergy directly. It also urges customers who feel they’ve been scammed or talked with a scammer to report it here.

