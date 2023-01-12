Survivors share stories in light of report on clergy abuse in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Advocates for survivors make demands of the Catholic Church after the KBI released more information following a new report into sexual abuse by clergy members in Kansas. The report identified nearly 200 potential suspects and forwarded 30 cases to prosecutors, but it’s unlikely many of them will ever go to court. Advocates say the church should identify the names of the 30 priests from cases in which charges were recommended. The KBI said most of the files reviewed were decades old and past the statute of limitations.

In light of the new report, survivors are speaking out. Among them is a Colorado woman who said numerous priests abused her when she was a child. Susan Leighnor discussed the abuse she experienced in the 1960s while she was attending Catholic school in Hutchinson.

“I was abused when I was 10, in fourth grade, and then in CCD (Confraternity of Christian Doctrine) class when I was 12,” Leighnor said.

While memories of the abuse were repressed for decades they came back and Leighnor shared her experience with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

“This has taken three-and-a-half years for the memories to come back. I explained it best as a switch that gets thrown. Once the switch is turned on, I can’t turn it off,” Leighnor said.

The KBI’s report on that investigation is out. The report found 188 Catholic clergy suspected of committing crimes such as sodomy, rape and child rape.

However, only a summary of the report was released and the names of those alleged abusers wasn’t made public. That’s something Leighnor said should be changed.

“I think the community needs to know that. I think the people of the State of Kansas need to know that to keep their children safe,” she said. “They need to know what happened. I think they have a right to know if they have sexual predators in their churches and schools.”

Leighnor said she’s hoping that not only is the report on clergy abuse in Kansas released in its entirety, but the state changes its laws on the statute of limitations in order for those abused to receive justice.

“If you’ve got 400 victims, even though many are dead, some are dead or the priests are dead, that needs to come out,” she said. “In a way, we’re being silenced again. I’m being silenced again.”

Leighnor said she plans to testify in Topeka this legislative session. Following the release of the KBI’s report, a Kansas lawmaker is pushing to end the statue of limitations for crimes involving sexual misconduct and abuse. Senator Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, says legislation she plans to introduce this week has support from some Republicans. Holscher told NPR in Kansas City that previous attempts to eliminate the statute of limitations were not supported by the Catholic Church.

12 News reached out to all four Kansas dioceses (Wichita, Salina, Dodge City and Kansas City). As of late Wednesday night, the Wichita, Salina and Kansas City dioceses responded. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Catholic Diocese of Salina issued news releases that laid out the diocese’s participation with the KBI in the investigation.

Statement from Catholic Diocese of Wichita:

Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General, Derek Schmidt has released a report following its investigation of alleged clergy abuse within the four Catholic Dioceses of Kansas, including the Diocese of Wichita. As the community processes the findings in this report, Bishop Carl A. Kemme and the Bishops across the state of Kansas offer their deepest apologies to the victims, their families, the faithful of the church, and our Kansas Catholic Community at large.

The Catholic Dioceses in Kansas including the Archdiocese of Kansas City and Dioceses of Dodge City, Salina, and Wichita cooperated with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation because we are committed to and fully support the mandates outlined in the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which was established in June 2002.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita with the direction of Bishop Carl A. Kemme have continued to reinforce transparency amongst clergy and urge any victims of abuse to report it to proper authorities. The hope of such efforts is not to relive the pain but to stop abuse altogether. Although the past cannot be changed, the Diocese of Wichita remains dedicated to keeping our children safe from abuse moving forward.

Statement from Catholic Diocese of Salina:

Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General Derek Schmidt have released a report following its investigation of alleged clergy abuse within four Catholic Dioceses of Kansas, including the Diocese of Salina. As the community processes the findings in this report, Bishop Gerald Vincke and the Bishops across the state of Kansas offer their deepest apologies to the victims, their families, the faithful of the church, and our Kansas Catholic Community at large.

The Catholic Dioceses in Kansas: Archdiocese of Kansas City, Dioceses of Dodge City, Salina and Wichita cooperated with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation because we are committed to and fully support the mandates outlined in the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which was established in June 2002.

In March 2019, the Diocese of Salina published a list of substantiated allegations of abuse against diocese priests, or other priests who had served within the diocese, and continues to maintain and update that list publicly.

The Diocese of Salina, with the direction of Bishop Vincke, has continued to reinforce transparency amongst clergy, and urge any victims of abuse to report it to proper authorities https://salinadiocese.org/office/safe-environment-office/report-abuse/. The hope of such efforts is not to re-live the pain, but to stop abuse altogether. And although the past cannot be changed, the Diocese of Salina remains dedicated to keeping our children safe from abuse moving forward.

Statement from Archdiocese of Kansas City:

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas learned from media reports last evening that the Kansas Attorney General has released a report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation of its investigation of historical allegations of sexual abuse made against Catholic clergy in the state.

Although there has not been sufficient time to carefully study the report, it reflects a detailed four-year investigation of all four dioceses (or church jurisdictions) in Kansas covering more than 50 years.

The trauma experienced by the victims is clear from the KBI report, said Archbishop Joseph Naumann, leader of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

“You cannot read this report without your heart breaking,” he said.

The archbishop expressed his gratitude to the Kansas attorney general for the professionalism and thoroughness he and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation brought to the study. It was Archbishop Naumann who initially requested the investigation of archdiocesan files by the attorney general in 2018.

And he joins bishops across the state of Kansas in offering his deepest apologies to the victims, their families, the faithful of the church, and the Kansas Catholic community at large.

“The Archdiocese has openly collaborated with the KBI from the moment we initiated an extensive and thorough review of our internal files by an independent, outside law firm,” said Vicar General Father John Riley. “We shared the full results of our independent review with the KBI and have continued to provide additional information throughout the investigation.”

Like other dioceses across the country, the dioceses in Kansas have for some 20+ years implemented programs to protect children and vulnerable adults in its parishes and schools, and the report indicates a steep decline in allegations in recent decades.

But the most significant change Archbishop Naumann has introduced locally has been adopting a victim-centered approach using restorative principles to address the grave harm of abuse. He prays these efforts will be successful and provide a new avenue to bring healing to victims in the future.

In January 2019, the archdiocese published a list of substantiated allegations of abuse against archdiocesan priests, or other priests who had served within the archdiocese, and continues to maintain and update that list publicly.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, make a report to the Kansas Protection Report Center at (800) 922-5330. If you or someone you know has been abused by a cleric, employee, or volunteer of the Archdiocese — regardless of when the abuse may have occurred — call the archdiocesan confidential report line at (913) 647-3051 after calling local law enforcement. You can also make a report using the online form at: www.archkck.org/reportabuse.

