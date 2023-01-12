Wichita mother charged after children found home alone, kitchen on fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Wichita mother heard formal charges against her this week in a case stemming from a fire investigation a few days before Christmas in which she left her three small children home alone.

Dekilah Sellers faces three counts of aggravated endangering a child. A Sedgwick County District Court judge set her bond at $25,000.

On the afternoon of Dec. 21, Wichita police officers were responding to a domestic violence call in the 4400 block of East Bayley, in southeast Wichita, when they saw a 4-year-old boy on the porch of home near the address connected with the call. The child was crying. Believing he was locked out of the house, officers opened the door and encountered a large amount of smoke.

Inside the home, officers found a 2-year-old boy on the couch in a living room and fire in the kitchen. One officer removed the 2-year-old from the residence while another officer entered and checked for any other people in the home. The officer located a three-month-old child in a back bedroom. None of the children were seriously injured, but Fire and EMS at the scene noted that the two that were in the house when the officer arrived would’ve died from smoke inhalation if not for the help of their older brother and the officers’ swift response.

Through their investigation, officers learned Sellers left her three children home alone to go get Christmas presents.

