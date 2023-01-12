Wichita Police arrest man accused of soliciting sex from young girls

Police arrested Damien Henderson, 43, near 31st Street S. and K-15.
Police arrested Damien Henderson, 43, near 31st Street S. and K-15.(Sedgwick County Detention Center Booking Photo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrest a 43-year-old man accused of soliciting sex from three young girls.

According to police, officers were flagged down near Yale and Dunham in Southeast Wichita around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A family member told officers the girls, ages seven to thirteen, were walking in the neighborhood when they were approached by 43-year-old Damien Henderson.

The three girls ran away and told their parents.  None of them were hurt.

Police say Henderson took off before officers got to the area, but they were able to track him down at 31st S. and K-15, where he was arrested.

Henderson was booked on three counts of Aggravated Solicitation of a Child and other charges stemming from outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Snow forecast for Wednesday night.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
Experts say the edibles and products out today are stronger and more accessible than in decades...
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
Evergy
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo

Latest News

DIW: Magic markers
Does It Work? Leven Magical Water Painting Kit
Crucifix atop a Catholic church
Survivors share stories in light of report on clergy abuse in Kansas
Crash on Kellogg in Wichita, Kansas
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Scammer pretending to represent Evergy cons man out of $250