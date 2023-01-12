Wichita Police arrest man accused of soliciting sex from young girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrest a 43-year-old man accused of soliciting sex from three young girls.

According to police, officers were flagged down near Yale and Dunham in Southeast Wichita around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A family member told officers the girls, ages seven to thirteen, were walking in the neighborhood when they were approached by 43-year-old Damien Henderson.

The three girls ran away and told their parents. None of them were hurt.

Police say Henderson took off before officers got to the area, but they were able to track him down at 31st S. and K-15, where he was arrested.

Henderson was booked on three counts of Aggravated Solicitation of a Child and other charges stemming from outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com