Wichita police arrest man accused of soliciting teens for sex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have arrested 43-year-old Damien Henderson accused of soliciting sex from three girls.

Police said officers were flagged down at Yale and Dunham in southeast Wichita around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A family member told police the three girls, ages seven to thirteen, were solicited for sex by Henderson. Investigators said the girls were walking in the neighborhood when Henderson approached them. The girls ran and told their parents. None of them were hurt.

Police said Henderson took off before officers arrived, but they were able to track him down at 31st and K-15, where he was arrested. Henderson was booked on three counts of aggravated solicitation of a child and other charges stemming from outstanding warrants.

