Wichita police arrest man accused of soliciting teens for sex

Wichita police arrested 43-year-old Damien Henderson on Wednesday after they say he solicited...
Wichita police arrested 43-year-old Damien Henderson on Wednesday after they say he solicited three girls, ages 7 to 13, for sex.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have arrested 43-year-old Damien Henderson accused of soliciting sex from three girls.

Police said officers were flagged down at Yale and Dunham in southeast Wichita around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A family member told police the three girls, ages seven to thirteen, were solicited for sex by Henderson. Investigators said the girls were walking in the neighborhood when Henderson approached them. The girls ran and told their parents. None of them were hurt.

Police said Henderson took off before officers arrived, but they were able to track him down at 31st and K-15, where he was arrested. Henderson was booked on three counts of aggravated solicitation of a child and other charges stemming from outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Snow forecast for Wednesday night.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
Experts say the edibles and products out today are stronger and more accessible than in decades...
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
Evergy
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo

Latest News

Police arrested Damien Henderson, 43, near 31st Street S. and K-15.
Wichita Police arrest man accused of soliciting sex from young girls
DIW: Magic markers
Does It Work? Leven Magical Water Painting Kit
clergy abuse report
Survivors share stories in light of report on clergy abuse in Kansas
Crucifix atop a Catholic church
Survivors share stories in light of report on clergy abuse in Kansas