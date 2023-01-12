WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn.

Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of Wichita and the top reasons they happen.

Tuesday’s WPD post focused on a reminder not to cross the dotted center line when you make a turn, making sure you turn into the closest lane and don’t turn wide. Nearly 3,000 people shared the post on Facebook.

WPD Sgt. Brian Mock, with the department’s traffic bureau, said he never thought a simple traffic tip about turning would generate so much conversation.

“It kinda shows it’s probably a little more prevalent than what a lot of us knew,” he said of drivers making improper turns.

While making a turn at an intersection may seem simple enough, Sgt. Mock said illegal wide turns are a notable contributor to crashes in Wichita. But it’s not at the top of the list.

“Distracted driving probably is number one,” he said.

And when you don’t give your full attention to the road, mistakes can easily happen.

“Causes of wrecks are obviously signal violations, running a red light or [failing] to yield right of way,” Mock said.

These mistakes, he said, usually stem from the underlying cause of distracted driving.

Jost Driving School Instructor Kevin Thames advises any driver hitting the road to ask themselves three questions with decisions they make behind the wheel: Is it legal? Is it safe? And is it worth it? He also said it’s important to know how to drive courteously.

Thames teaches his students to practice for stressful driving situations because, as with anything, we go with what we know. He advises not just to practice, but to practice the right way.

“Then when things get stressful and the adrenaline kicks in, you’re gonna go to what you know,” Thames said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported in 2020, more than 3,100 people died in distracted-driving crashes.

