14-year-old struck by vehicle in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Arkansas City police said a 14-year-old suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The accident happened Friday morning, around 7:30, at the intersections of Summit Street and Kansas Avenue.

Police said the driver was turning southbound onto Summit Street from the 100 block of West Kansas Avenue when the teen was struck in the crosswalk.

The teen was released from the scene to a guardian after being assessed by EMS.

The driver of the vehicle, Stephen Post of Arkansas City, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

