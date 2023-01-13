1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Benton

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of three people injured in the two-vehicle crash on K-254 near Benton died from their injuries. The crash, involving a Prius and pickup truck, happened about 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the driver of the Prius died. A passenger in the car suffered critical injuries. The pickup’s driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people suffered injuries, two critically, in a crash on K-254 near Benton. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the worst of the injured was in very critical condition.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 7:30 p.m.

