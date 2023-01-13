5th grader dies in rollover crash in Jewell County

MANKATO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a fifth-grade student died Friday morning in a crash in Jewell County.

Around 7:30 a.m., the KHP said a Rock Hills USD 107 SUV was involved in a rollover crash on Randell Road, one mile south of US-36 highway near Mankato.

There were a total of six people in the vehicle. The fifth-grade student died in the crash. All others are okay.

The KHP said family members have been notified of the deadly crash. The KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) responded to assist in diagramming the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com