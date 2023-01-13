Annual, long-running, charity-benefiting car show returns to Century II this weekend

The Cars for Charities Rod and Custom Car Show returns to Century II in downtown Wichita.
The Cars for Charities Rod and Custom Car Show returns to Century II in downtown Wichita.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the nation’s longest running and largest indoor car shows returns to Century II this weekend. The Cars for Charities Rod and Custom Car Show, underway and continuing through Sunday (Jan. 13-15), showcases more than 300 of the best show cars in the Midwest.

“When you’re walking around with your family, stop and talk to these car owners or builders. Ask the questions, ask them if there’s a history lesson to be taught because everyone of these cars, I guarantee you has a story,” Cars for Charities President Tim Devlin said.

General admission ticket prices are $8 for juniors, ages 12-17, $14 for adults and $13 for military members. Entry is free for children 11 and younger. You can purchase tickets online here: https://selectaseat.com/cars. Devlin said discount tickets are also available at local QuikTrip locations.

Car show organizers say 100% of proceeds will benefit Ability Point (formerly the Arc of Sedgwick County) and Starkey, Inc. Each year, on average, the Cars for Charities Rod and Custom Car Show raises more than $100,000 for the organizations.

“We’ve been able to raise $1.2 million for these two local charities. We’ve got some board members that have been part of these charities for as long as I can remember,” Devlin said.

