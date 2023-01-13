Breezy and warmer this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that breezy and warmer weather is on the way this weekend.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

Even warmer weather will arrive on Sunday when highs will reach the lower 60s for most of the state. South winds will remain gusty again statewide. The gusty winds and warmer temperatures could lead to high fire danger across southwest Kansas.

Mild weather will continue for the start of next week before our next storm system arrives by the middle of next week.

Rain and snow are likely from late Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. Some snow accumulation will be possible, but it is still too early to know how much. Check back for updates over the next few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 41

Sun: High: 61 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 42 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; rain/snow developing late overnight.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 33 Rain and snow likely. Breezy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

