Dallas Zoo closed, clouded leopard unaccounted for

DALLAS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dallas Zoo is closed after one of its animals was found not to be in its habitat.

The zoo called it a “Code Blue” situation or a “non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat.”

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time. Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts. The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal,” said the zoo in a post on Facebook.

The zoo said that given the nature of clouded leopards, the animal is believed to still be on the grounds and hiding.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com