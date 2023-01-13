Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain

Large portions of Kansas are seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers with no clear end in sight. The newest U.S. drought map released Thursday shows large portions of Kansas seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

Pratt County farmer Berry Bortz is among Kansas winter wheat producers seeing catastrophic effects of the extended drought. Bortz said he’s been farming for most of his life and he can’t remember it ever being this dry.

“This is certainly the worst drought I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Bortz said he would normally see about 23 inches of rain in a year. But as this drought continues, he’s seeing much less.

“Say a 16 to 18 month period, we’re probably coming up on 14 to 16 inches short of rainfall here,” he said.

After months without rain, Bortz runs out of solutions to the problem he can’t control.

“Our business model always tries to have contingency plans but at some point, you just can’t have enough backups for the backups,” he said.

Bortz said due to wind and lack of moisture, wheat won’t make it through the soil in some areas of his fields.

“There’s parts of Pratt County and the southwest that you can’t find a blade of wheat up any place in a field,” he said.

