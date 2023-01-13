Frigid start to Friday

A nice weekend on the way for Kansas.
A nice weekend on the way for Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the teens, and light breeze from the north is producing wind chills in the single digits in spots.

Mainly sunny skies and very little wind will make it a nice Friday afternoon for January, but temperatures will stay colder than normal – lower 40s – for the second day in-a-row. Stronger, gusty winds and warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s are on tap this weekend.

A weak weather maker will quickly move across Kansas on Sunday night. Some light rain, and maybe a little bit of snow is possible before we dry-out on Monday and Tuesday.

Looking ahead… a stronger storm system is headed our way during the middle of the week, most likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain and snow chances are climbing, but the exact path and thus precipitation type and amounts remain uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 43.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Breezy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 62. Mostly cloudy, windy; isolated showers overnight.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 58. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 32. High: 53. Increasing clouds; chance of overnight rain.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 39. Cloudy and breezy; good chance of rain/wintry mix.

Thu: Low: 27. High: 42. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Evergy
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
Three people were injured, two critically in a crash on K-254 near Benton, in western Butler...
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton
Experts say the edibles and products out today are stronger and more accessible than in decades...
No charges: Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
Crash on Kellogg in Wichita, Kansas
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Cool again Friday
Wichita Temperature Trend
Feeling like January today but warming up this weekend
Forecast snowfall tonight.
Rain and snow tonight, cool Thursday
Snow forecast across Kansas.
Wichita welcomes winter storm following warm Wednesday