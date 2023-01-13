Frigid start to Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the teens, and light breeze from the north is producing wind chills in the single digits in spots.

Mainly sunny skies and very little wind will make it a nice Friday afternoon for January, but temperatures will stay colder than normal – lower 40s – for the second day in-a-row. Stronger, gusty winds and warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s are on tap this weekend.

A weak weather maker will quickly move across Kansas on Sunday night. Some light rain, and maybe a little bit of snow is possible before we dry-out on Monday and Tuesday.

Looking ahead… a stronger storm system is headed our way during the middle of the week, most likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain and snow chances are climbing, but the exact path and thus precipitation type and amounts remain uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 43.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Breezy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 62. Mostly cloudy, windy; isolated showers overnight.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 58. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 32. High: 53. Increasing clouds; chance of overnight rain.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 39. Cloudy and breezy; good chance of rain/wintry mix.

Thu: Low: 27. High: 42. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

