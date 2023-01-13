Lawmakers push to change statute of limitations following report on abuse by Kansas clergy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of a report into sexual abuse by clergy members in Kansas, state lawmakers on Thursday in Topeka, introduced legislation that aims to reform the statute of limitations for crimes involving sexual misconduct and abuse.

The KBI report into sexual abuse by clergy members in Kansas identified nearly 200 potential suspects and forwarded 30 cases to prosecutors, but under current law, it’s unlikely many of them will ever go to court. The KBI said most of the files reviewed were decades old and past the statute of limitations. Advocates say the church should identify the names of the 30 priests from cases in which charges were recommended.

Senator Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, said legislation she plans to introduce this week has support from some Republicans. Holscher told NPR in Kansas City that previous attempts to eliminate the statute of limitations were not supported by the Catholic Church. In Topeka Thursday, Holscher and Rep. Mark Schreiber (R) Emporia, discussed the proposed reform to the statute of limitations and introduced survivors of abuse who shared their stories.

Following the release of the KBI report on abuse by clergy members, 12 News spoke with a woman who reported suffering abuse in the 1960s while she attended Catholic school in Hutchinson. That survivor, Susan Leighnor, said she’s hoping that not only is the report on clergy abuse in Kansas released in its entirety, but the state changes its laws on the statute of limitations in order for those abused to receive justice.

“If you’ve got 400 victims, even though many are dead, some are dead or the priests are dead, that needs to come out,” she said. “In a way, we’re being silenced again. I’m being silenced again.”

