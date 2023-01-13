Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While officers were en route to the scene Jones fled on foot to a residence in the 3000 block of East 11th St. As officers arrived, they saw Jones walking back from the area of that residence. Officers then located Nweji inside her residence (Lorraine) with a gunshot wound to the foot. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that Nweji and Jones were both lying in bed when their 2-year-old child had gotten ahold of a gun and accidentally shot Nweji. Jones took the gun to the 11th St. address where an acquaintance of his lives. Investigators located the gun and located an AR-15 that belonged to nobody in the residence and the individuals in the house did not know how it got there.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

