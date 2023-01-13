Reward increased for tips in 2019 Garden City homicide

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City/Finney County Crime Stoppers have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in the 2019 death of Ernie Ortiz. The reward has increased over the last three years. The total amount is now $21,500.

In September 2019, Ortiz was found shot outside of his family restaurant. He later died at the hospital. It is believed Ortiz was shot during a robbery after he closed the business for the night.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, please call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

