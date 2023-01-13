Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching. (Source: Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) / ECOVALE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet.

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

The turtles began hatching in mid-December and continued into early January.

Once the turtles emerge, they crawl along the sand before dispersing into the river.

These nesting beaches along the Guaporé River are on the border between Brazil and Bolivia.

Conservationists say coordination between the two countries is important for the protection of the species and hope to establish some sort of protected area for them.

The Wildlife Conservation Society has been working with scientists to use technologies such as drones and thermal images in order to estimate the population of the species there. But, the hope is to be able to use artificial intelligence soon to automate the process of counting the turtles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured, two critically in a crash on K-254 near Benton, in western Butler...
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton
Evergy
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
Experts say the edibles and products out today are stronger and more accessible than in decades...
No charges: Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60, reports say
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
Despite having to stoop deeply to peer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more...
Former NBA player doesn’t fit in car he won on ‘The Price is Right’
President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his...
McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech
Despite having to stoop deeply to beer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more...
Former NBA player doesn't fit in car he won on 'The Price is Right'