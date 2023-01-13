Wichita police searching for missing 14-year-old with special needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Jada Brooks.

Police say Jada was last seen walking in the 12500 blocks of west Kenny Circle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a shiny blue/purple hoodie and black pants.

Jada is described as a white and black female 5′04″ tall, 150 pounds, and has multicolored hair. She also has special needs.

If you know the whereabouts of Jada, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

