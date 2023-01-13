Wichita YMCA accepting applications for program benefiting area teens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An opportunity for Wichita area teens who want to gain new skills and get a job is coming up this summer through the Greater Wichita YMCA, accepting applications for the program involving a partnership with Wichita Public Schools.

The program is free for teens who are at least 15 years old by June. If they successfully complete the coursework, they can qualify for a job this summer. The YMCA is accepting applications until Jan. 23.

“The YMCA really focuses on youth development, so this is a really great platform,” said YMCA Job Prep Program Director Nichole Hernandez. “Whenever I speak to adults, they say, ‘oh, I wish I had this program when I was younger.’ I think a lot of people just fumble through their first job. Students who have jobs during the summer, they’re more likely to graduate high school than students who do not. And they also are more likely to be financially stable whenever they become adults.”

For 14 years, the job prep program has been teaching students how to succeed in their first job. Students attend a weekly after-school class for 12 weeks and then qualify for summer job interviews.

“Last year, we had over 150 available positions for students,” Hernandez said. And those are positions, not just at the YMCA, al different types of places at the greater Wichita.”

IN 2022, the program connected nearly 100 teens with summer jobs. Also last year, the YMCA started partnering wit Wichita Public Schools to offer the program at area high schools.

“An exciting expansion. The fact that we’re able to get into so many more high schools and have so many more students involved, enrollment wise, that’s been a huge blessing for the district, and thanks to the YMCA,” Wichita Public Schools Executive Director of College and Career Readiness Kelly Bielefeld said.

The YMCA invests $2,500 per student in the job prep program.

“That includes all of the classroom times, all of the classroom materials, as well as getting the student CPR-and-first-aid certified, and then paying all of their wages through the summer,” Hernandez said. “That’s only possible through the strong community campaign that the YMCA has.”

Classes for the program begin Feb. 6. Spots are limited with about 100 students signed up. Those wanting to sign up can do so on the Greater Wichita YMCA’s website.

