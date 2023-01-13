Woman arrested, accused in October crash that injured 5-year-old, others

Wichita police arrested 27-year-old Paloma Adame in connection to an injury crash in October...
Wichita police arrested 27-year-old Paloma Adame in connection to an injury crash in October 2022 that left a 5-year-old and others injured.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a woman on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in relation to an incident that occurred last year.

Police said shortly before 4 p.m. on October 23, 2022, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 involving eight vehicles.

They arrived to find several people with various injuries. Seven people, including a five-year-old, were taken to local hospitals. All have since been released.

Through their investigation, deputies learned the five-year-old was not properly restrained in a vehicle driven by Paloma Adame. They also learned Adame had been traveling at excessive speeds.

Adame, 27, of Wichita, was arrested on January 12, 2023, in connection to the incident. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

