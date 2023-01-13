Woman arrested, accused in October crash that injured 5-year-old, others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a woman on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in relation to an incident that occurred last year.

Police said shortly before 4 p.m. on October 23, 2022, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 involving eight vehicles.

They arrived to find several people with various injuries. Seven people, including a five-year-old, were taken to local hospitals. All have since been released.

Through their investigation, deputies learned the five-year-old was not properly restrained in a vehicle driven by Paloma Adame. They also learned Adame had been traveling at excessive speeds.

Adame, 27, of Wichita, was arrested on January 12, 2023, in connection to the incident. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com