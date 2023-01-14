Teen critically injured in S. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Millwood, near Pawnee and Seneca, in south Wichita

In a media briefing, WPD Sgt. Jay Lewis said investigators haven’t yet identified a suspect. He asked for the public’s help in the effort to piece together what happened and get a suspect description, asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything connected with the violent crime to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Wichita police are investigating a shooting in south Wichita in which one person suffered critical injuries. This happened a little before 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Millwood, near Pawnee and Seneca. Police confirmed the injured person is a male in his teens.

12 News sent a crew to gather information.

