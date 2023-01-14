Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A North Dakota-based sporting goods store is set to open its second location in Kansas this summer. Ahead of SCHEELS’ launch in Wichita, the company is in need of hundreds of workers.

This weekend, SCHEELS is holding a career expo in downtown Wichita. The company aims to fill 500 positions, including full and part-time for its store at Town East Square. The store is slated to open July 1. The career expo began Friday and continues Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Page Court Building at the Garvey Center, 220 West Douglas, in Wichita.

Among the job applicants attending the first day of the career expo was Kareema Williams, an educator who said she’s learning about the employment process, not only as a potential side job, but also for opportunities for her students.

“It gives you an opportunity to come in and practice some of the interviewing skills we do in class and earn a little paycheck. So, why not?,” she said.

The employee-owned all-sports retailer’s space in Wichita will take up about 230,000 square feet, featuring more than 75 specialty shops focused on outdoors, sports, fashion, and customer service.

