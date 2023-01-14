Warmer Weekend- windy too

Gusts 30-40 mph will be common- especially Sunday
Warm and windy weekend
Warm and windy weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Gusty south winds will bring warmer temperatures to Kansas this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s statewide.

No moisture this weekend, however a mix of clouds and peeks of sun today and Sunday. The big weather story this weekend- gusty south winds and temperatures well above normal for January. South winds will be strongest across southern and central parts of Kansas both today and Sunday. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common this afternoon and 30-40 mph Sunday.

Martin Luther King Day looks mild with highs in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Tuesday with our next approaching weather system. Tuesday night into Wednesday we expect this storm to draw moisture northward into the Plains- with rain and snow developing across Kansas Tuesday night. The exact track is still uncertain- meaning rain and snowfall amounts are still to be determined. Wednesday has the best potential to be a little messy if you’re traveling with a variety of moisture types in the forecast. After the weather system Wednesday temperature will remain closer to January normals through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Mon: High: 56 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; rain/snow developing late overnight.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 34 Rain and wintry mix likely. Breezy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
5th grader dies in north-central Kansas rollover
Dallas Independent School District police vehicles line the front of the Dallas Zoo as patrons...
Clouded leopard found at Dallas Zoo, fence appeared to be ‘intentionally cut,’ say police
Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon...
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested
Three people were injured, two critically in a crash on K-254 near Benton, in western Butler...
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton
Southwestern College volleyball coach Bree Wallace is recovering at a Wichita hospital...
Southwestern volleyball team, community rally around assistant coach following stroke, aneurysm

Latest News

Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Breezy and warmer this weekend
A nice weekend on the way for Kansas.
Frigid start to Friday
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Cool again Friday
Wichita Temperature Trend
Feeling like January today but warming up this weekend