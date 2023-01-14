Warmer Weekend- windy too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Gusty south winds will bring warmer temperatures to Kansas this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s statewide.

No moisture this weekend, however a mix of clouds and peeks of sun today and Sunday. The big weather story this weekend- gusty south winds and temperatures well above normal for January. South winds will be strongest across southern and central parts of Kansas both today and Sunday. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common this afternoon and 30-40 mph Sunday.

Martin Luther King Day looks mild with highs in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Tuesday with our next approaching weather system. Tuesday night into Wednesday we expect this storm to draw moisture northward into the Plains- with rain and snow developing across Kansas Tuesday night. The exact track is still uncertain- meaning rain and snowfall amounts are still to be determined. Wednesday has the best potential to be a little messy if you’re traveling with a variety of moisture types in the forecast. After the weather system Wednesday temperature will remain closer to January normals through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Mon: High: 56 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; rain/snow developing late overnight.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 34 Rain and wintry mix likely. Breezy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

