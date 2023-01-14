Wildlife experts to look into feral hog sightings reported near Garden Plain

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden Plain Police Department on Friday shared a short video clip and photos it says corroborate reports of recent sightings of feral hogs along MacArthur Road, south of Garden Plain.

The GPPD said it notified a biologist and wildlife agent with the U.S. Department of Agriculture who “headed out to check them out.”

“Real deal, not the loose pigmy kind,” the department said on its post.

As of Friday night, the USDA hasn’t formally released information surrounding the sightings in western Sedgwick County.

Feral hogs are present in 35 states, wildlife experts say.

The American Farm Bureau Federation last year organized a study group to look at policies that help to control the feral hog population.

“The study group reiterates that feral hogs are an unacceptable risk to humans, livestock, crops and property and that eradication of all feral hogs is the ultimate goal,” the federation said, listing priorities of its study.

Nationwide, the American Farm Bureau Association reports more than 6 million feral hogs are responsible for more than $2.5 billion in damage to agriculture, livestock and the environment.

