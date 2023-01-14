Windy and mild Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and mild weather will continue on Sunday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. South winds will be gusty for most of the state again.

Mild weather will continue for the start of the week with highs remaining in the 50s on Monday. It will be a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Our next storm system will arrive midweek, bringing a chance of rain and snow from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Accumulating snow is likely with this system with the highest amounts over portions of western and northern Kansas where temperatures will be the coldest.

Farther east, rain will mix with the snow over portions of central and eastern Kansas, which will lead to lower snow accumulation.

It is still too early to know exactly how much snow will fall with this system. Be sure to check back for updates over the next few days as the system gets closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 41

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Mon: High: 59 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 31 Increasing clouds; rain showers late overnight.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 35 Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.