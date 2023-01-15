Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas.

A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s to near 60 under a mostly sunny sky. The winds will still be a bit breezy throughout the day, but they will not be quite as strong as the past couple of days.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs falling into the 40s over northern Kansas with 50s over southern Kansas. The winds will be lighter statewide.

Our next storm system will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing both rain and snow. Wichita will have mostly rain with this system, but some light snow could eventually develop Wednesday evening.

Western and northern Kansas will have the highest chance for accumulating snow, which could lead to travel impacts throughout the day Wednesday. It is still a bit too early to know exactly how much snow will fall. Be sure to check back for later forecasts for more details.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: W 10-20; gusty. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 32

Tue: High: 54 Increasing clouds; rain overnight.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 35 Rain likely; rain/snow mix early overnight.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 26 Partly cloudy to sunny.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 23 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

